Sept. 11, 2001, is a day that will live in infamy.

For anyone who was 15 years old and older on that day, the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, D.C. have had a profound effect on our lives.

For those who were in high school, you probably watched it unfold during your first period class on live TV. If you were in college, like me, you might have just been waking up when the event happened.

If you were a little older, you probably heard about it on your morning drive to work.

If you were at the office, there’s a good chance everyone was huddled in the break room watching the events unfold on live TV.

Some of you may have known someone who was in New York or D.C. that day. If you did, there’s a good chance that you couldn’t get in touch with them, as phone lines were jammed, and the proliferation of text messaging hadn’t happened yet.

If you weren’t near a TV, you might have been checking out the websites of your trusted news source. I even remember buying the Birmingham Post-Herald that afternoon to get information on the attacks. (That was when Birmingham still had two daily newspapers. Now, they don’t even have one daily now.)

The event changed our lives. It changed the way we get our news, as it was the first major event to unfold on live TV. It was also the beginning of checking news sites online for constant updates.

It changed our lives of how we fly on airplanes and how we attend major events, such as college football. We have lived in fear of another terrorist attack ever since then.

We hope we never have to experience another day like that.

Contact Brent at bmaze@-newtoncountyappeal.com.