It appears like the Newton Municipal School District is going to consider revising its board policy on clear or mesh backpacks following the Sept. 30 shooting on the Newton Elementary School campus.

The Newton County Appeal was told that the backpack in which a student brought a gun on to campus was a mesh backpack. Thus, it was compliant with the school district policy.

Since the shooting occurred, Newton Elementary School has been recommending clear backpacks, and if they don’t have one, the school is providing them. FYI, the school cannot officially mandate it until the school board changes the policy.

So, we are hoping that the school district will revise the policy to eliminate all mesh backpacks.

We also think the board should go one step further and recommend that teachers, school officials or a school resource officer examine the backpacks each day. If they cannot see what is in the backpack due to something covering it up, they should inspect them.

The parents should also be advised that items such as hoodies, jackets or other items cannot be placed in those backpacks. That could block the view of the backpacks and potentially be used to hide a weapon of some kind.

While it might sound extreme, this is a standard practice when you are attending a college football game or entering many government buildings.

We hope that this practice doesn’t have to be implemented long term, but the safety of the children is more important than the inconvenience of having to do this every day.