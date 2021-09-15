Mark Twain, contrary to popular belief, may not have said, “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes,” but whoever came up with the saying certainly was prescient about the internet and its spawning of social media.

This week, The Washington Post reports on the latest study that affirms how Facebook, the most dominant player in social media, is programmed to spread lies much more broadly than the truth.

Researchers from New York University and the Université Grenoble Alpes in France found that during the height of the 2020 U.S. presidential election and its immediate aftermath, news outlets known for putting out misinformation got six times the amount of likes, shares and interactions on Facebook as did trustworthy news sources.

Though Facebook claims it is making efforts to use both human and technological interventions to try to quash misinformation, clearly it’s either not doing enough or the task is inherently impossible without a total overhaul of the platform’s operating logic and its revenue model.

Facebook makes its money selling ads. The more eyeballs it can attract through the content shared on its platform, the more ads it can sell. As anyone knows about human behavior, people are attracted to the most outrageous claims, particularly if those claims reinforce their own biases or worldview. Facebook manipulates that human failing for profit, using its algorithms to spread whatever gets the greatest reaction from its users, regardless of how truthful the information might be. The system is rigged to produce more darkness than light.

The takeaway from this is simple: A lot of what appears on Facebook and other social media platforms cannot be trusted.

Those who depend on these platforms to tell them what’s worth reading or viewing should be especially skeptical of the content if it’s gone viral.