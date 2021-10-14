While Thursday may have been the first time a gun has been discharged on a Newton Municipal School District campus since 2013, it is not the first time a gun has been brought on campus since then. You don’t have to look any further than April 2021, when a Newton Elementary student brought a gun on campus.

We were lucky that the incident happened without any injury, but Thursday’s incident was disastrous. A first grader was injured and spent Friday night in the hospital instead of being able to celebrate at E.L. Morgan Field his selection to the Newton Elementary School homecoming court.

What’s worse is that this incident was preventable and should have been prevented. Instead of shoring up deficiencies in the school district’s safety and security plans, district officials appeared to try to cover up the April 2021 incident. It took The Newton County Appeal forcing the school district to make a public statement over 10 days after the incident for parents to know what happened.

Now, we have another gun incident, and this time, a school and community is shook by this shooting. It doesn’t matter if it was ruled accidental by police. School leaders should have done more to protect the students and staff.

Why would any parent want to send their child to school? Why would staff members risk their lives every day to come and teach in an environment where they might have to avoid gunfire?

So before students and staff should return to campus after fall break, school leaders should find a way to answer the concerns of the parents and staff.

Some ideas that could help include installing metal detectors, having a baggage check at the door or gate and perhaps banning all backpacks until other measures can be put into place. Those measures sound extreme, but these are unusual times for NMSD. They cannot afford to do nothing again.

In the hours after the shooting occurred Thursday, the district released two statements. They both asked for the community for prayers. They also mentioned that they will have counselors on hand to help students deal with their feelings.

Neither, however, mentioned any plans to adjust its security plans or even mention that they were reviewing their procedures. Perhaps they are making changes that right now, but school officials have not mentioned that they are even doing that. It was probably even unwise to open Newton High School and N.H. Pilate Middle School, as district leaders should be assessing the security of all campuses to prevent weapons from coming in the schoolhouse doors.

Until the district comes up with adequate plans to improve safety at all three campuses and address the parents and staff’s concerns, the Newton Municipal School District should not be open for business as usual.

The district cannot afford another misstep.