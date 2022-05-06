Funeral services for Ruby Grace Walters were Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home in Union. The Rev. Mark Vincent officiated. Billy Williams provided special music. Burial followed at New Prospect Cemetery in Conehatta. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Walters, 98, died April 24, 2022, at J.G. Alexander Nursing Center in Union.

Mrs. Walters is survived by her daughter Laverne Vilardi; her sister Martha Bane; a daughter-in-law Sherry Walters, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was a Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and Great-Great Grandmother to a lot of children.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ludie and Ben Nicholson; her husband O.G. Walters, and her children Sue Wilkerson, Tommy Walters, Billy Ray Walters, and Toby Walters.

Ruby loved her Lord and was a faithful member of Clarke-Venable Baptist Church for over 60 years. She worked hard all her life having held quite a few different jobs but the one she enjoyed most of all was when she wrote the County Capital news column in the Newton Record reporting on all the local gossip. She did this for over 15 years.

Pallbearers were Tony Vilardi, William Myers, Brad Burton, Donald Renfrow, Tyler Renfrow, and Trent Renfrow

