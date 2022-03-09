Graveside services for Patsy Ruth Gressett will be held Monday at 10am in Blue Springs Cemetery. Rev. Robert Rowzee will be officiating. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North Location is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Gressett, 80, of Chunky, passed away at her residence on Wednesday. She was employed by Southern Pipe and Supply Co. for twenty-one years 21 years as a data entry clerk. Mrs. Gressett later retired from Avery-Dennison Co. as the traffic manager.

She is survived by her daughter Dana Cleveland (Jeff); son Duane Gressett (Libby); grandchildren Alex and Andie Cleveland, Bo Gressett (Jordan), Whitney Gressett, Kristin Evans (Jason); great-grandchildren Keegan Evans, Zaidee Gressett and Addy Evans. Mrs. Gressett is also survived by her siblings Rilla Knowles (Charles), Ray Williams, Richard Williams, Anita Turner (Larry), Glenda McKinion (Wayne) and Randy Williams along with numerous nieces and nephews.

