The former director of the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton was sentenced in the Eighth District Circuit Court after pleading guilty on charges of embezzlement, according to a social media post by State Auditor Shad White.

Henry Gruno was sentenced to two years in prison and five years probation by Circuit Judge Caleb May. Gruno was also ordered to pay more than $30,000 in restitution and fines.

Here is the information from the State Auditor's post: