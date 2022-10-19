The City of Newton has released an official statement on the recent incidents of gunfire within the city limits.

"The City of Newton and the Newton Police Department are very concerned about the rash of shootings that have occurred in the City," the statement reads. "The Newton Police Department in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department are working to bring these individuals to justice. If you have any information that may assist us in catching these individuals, please contact the Newton Police Department at 601-683-2043, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 601-635-4401, or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477."

The next Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the temporary City Hall building on Hwy. 15 North on the former Pioneer Community Hospital campus.