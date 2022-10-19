The Liberty Community Club met on October 10. After Katherine Goodin led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Mike Dearing opened in prayer, the group enjoyed a potluck supper served by Glenda Darley and Wanda Dearing.

Club members enjoyed their favorite program — show-and-tell. Mike led off with the first-place trophy for whole hog which his team won in Cleveland Octoberfest State contest. They also won the Grand Championship for the second year in a row.

Wanda brought her wedding bracelet from her granddaughter’s wedding. Ruby Boutwell had her grandfather’s-in-law picture and WWI helmet. Glenda had her daddy’s cigar box that he kept his Mercury dimes in. It was his “safety deposit box.”

Korby Mann had her Aunt Bernice’s aprons. Ray Boutwell had a draw knife. Peggy Gaines had a waiter tray from 1939. Sam Thornton had a needle box from the old L.G. White’s hardware store. Sharon Thornton had every electric and water bill they have received since moving in their home in 1980. She just cannot throw them away.

Ruby gave the group a devotion from her new book Billy Graham's “Peace for Your Day.” The devotion from John 18:37 on the hard truth everyone faces with God. Their prayer requests included Bernice Lofton, Douglas Jay, J.R. Addy, Gene Boutwell, Stuart Tune and Chris Harris.

We had 23 members present this month. Next month Larry Gressett, Sam Thornton and Mike Dearing will be cooking our stew, and Marion Felton and friends will be providing the entertainment for the evening. The meeting is on Monday, November 14, at 6 p.m. Come and bring your friends. They hope to see you there.