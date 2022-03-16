Two suspects have now been formally charged in the double homicide case that saw a Union woman and a Sebastopol woman killed.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Newton County Sheriff’s Department have formally charged Austin Harrell and Shaunna Reynolds with the murders of Breanna Strickland and Kaitlyn Goolsby. An initial appearance was held this morning and both Harrell and Reynolds bonds were denied. This investigation started on Friday, March 4, and has involved Choctaw tribal lands and five neighboring counties throughout the investigation.

“This was a group effort, involving the FBI, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Choctaw Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Neshoba County Sheriff’s office, Leake county Sheriff’s office, Sebastopol Police Department, Union Police Department and the Winston County Sheriff’s Office. Thank you Sheriff Eric Clark for working side-by-side with my department in this investigation.”

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark added the following statement Friday afternoon:

"Tuesday, March 15, 2022 investigators discovered evidence that expanded the Newton County murder investigation to Neshoba County. Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) and Newton Sheriff’s Office started a coordinated effort to validate the information collected. Over the course of the next three days, local officers worked tirelessly gathering evidence to support the new information. The 8th District Attorney’s Office provided needed legal guidance to assure a strong legal case.

"On Friday, March 18, 2022, Austin Harrell and Shaunna Reynolds were charged with the murder of Breanna Strickland in Neshoba County, MS. Both Harrell and Reynolds were served arrest warrants and appeared before Neshoba County Justice Court for an initial appearance. Bond was denied for both suspects, as they remain in custody in Newton County, MS.

"I echo Sheriff Joedy Pennington’s statement from earlier today which praised the coordinated efforts of local law enforcement agencies. This investigation spread over multiple jurisdictions, which shows proof of how blessed we are in the field of police protection."

Clark encouraged anyone with any information on crimes, please call Crime Stoppers at (855) 485-8477