Reports of any additional murders happening in Newton County outside of the two people were found dead in the Conehatta community late Friday night are not true, according to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington.

Pennington and Newton County Coroner Danny Shoemaker have declined to comment on the investigation stating that Choctaw Police and the FBI are in charge of the investigation since the incident occurred on tribal lands.

However, Pennington refuted the internet rumors that additional murders have occurred.

“There have not been any additional murders in our county or any surrounding counties other than the two that occurred on Friday,” Pennington said in a phone interview Monday night. “Those rumors are false. Our office has answered countless phone calls about additional murders occurring here, and that has taken our deputies off the case to answer those rumors.

“I would like to ask everyone to please not to post or share any that is not factually correct or did not come from a law enforcement officer working this case. We have been working this case 24 hours since we responded around 2 o’clock Friday. This is a multi-agency investigation with us, the Choctaw Police Department, the FBI and MBI. And we will not stop until we have the person who did this in custody.”

The Choctaw Police Department the following updated statement on Monday to The Newton County Appeal: “The criminal investigation regarding the discovery of two deceased females in the Conehatta community continues as Choctaw Police Department, along with the FBI, Newton County Sheriff’s Department, MS Bureau of Investigation work together on the matter. Identification of the individuals will be released once all necessary parties have been notified.

“Persons with information regarding this crime are encouraged to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 601-635-4401, the Choctaw Police Department at 601-656-5711, or the FBI at 601-948-5000.”

According to social media reports, the incident apparently occurred on Mac Road and McDill Road west of Conehatta near the Newton/Scott County line.

The Newton County Appeal also reached out to Taylor Pavich, FBI media representative and received the following answer: “The FBI can neither confirm nor deny whether matters are under investigation.”

The Newton County Appeal will continue to follow this story as it develops.