Authorities are investigating the cause of a early-morning fire on Lawrence Conehatta Road, which resulted in the death of a 7-year-old child.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington said first responders received the call at 3:55 a.m. this morning for a house fire at 1147 Lawrence Conehatta Road.

"Everyone made it out of the house except a 7-year-old girl," Pennington said. "My fire investigator and the state fire marshal are currently investigating the cause of the fire. It's just a horrible situation."

Pennington said Newton County Emergency Management, Conehatta Volunteer Fire Department, Gibbstown-Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department, Hickory Volunteer Fire Department and Newton Fire Department were among the agencies that responded to the incident.

Pennington said he didn't know how many people were in the home.

"The father was transported to the Baptist Hospital," Pennington said. "He sustained injuries from trying to rescue his daughter from the fire."

