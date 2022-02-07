The following are 911 calls reported for Jan. 6-12 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call (Total Calls Received)
911 False Call (13)
911 Repeat Call (4)
911 Transfer (18)
Alarm Fire (5)
Alarm Burglary (16)
Alarm Medical (2)
Animal Call (4)
Be On Look Out (1)
Burglary/Robbery (2)
Call for an Officer (4)
Coroner Call (1)
Disturbance (15)
Domestic (1)
Escort (5)
Structure Fire (1)
Vehicle Fire (1)
Law Unknown Trouble (1)
Abdominal Pain (4)
Assault with Injuries (1)
Bleeding (6)
Breathing Difficulty (22)
Cardiac Issues (15)
General Cold Like Symptoms (11)
Diabetic Issues (2)
Fall Injury (16)
General Medical (26)
Lifting Assistance (2)
Non-Emergency Transport (6)
Psychiatric Issues (4)
Seizure (5)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptoms (4)
Medical Transfer (12)
Medical Unresponsive (9)
Wait & Return Patient (3)
MVA With Injuries (4)
MVA With No Injuries (10)
Noise Complaint (3)
On Minor Detail (4)
Pager Test (1)
Prisoner Transport (2)
Reckless Driver (2)
Repossess of Property (1)
Report (13)
Safety Check Point/Road Block (1)
Runaway Person (1)
Serving Papers (2)
Shots Fired (1)
Speaking with Subject (2)
Stand By (2)
Stolen Items (5)
Stranded Motorist (3)
Talk of Suicide-Not Attempt (3)
Suspicious Activity (10)
Traffic Stops (42)
Tree on Powerline (1)
Abandoned Vehicle (1)
Disabled Vehicle (2)
Welfare Check (4)
Total: 365