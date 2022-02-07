The following are 911 calls reported for Jan. 13-19 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call (Total Calls Received)
911 False Call (15)
911 Repeat Call (6)
911 Transfer (7)
Alarm Fire (1)
Alarm Burglary (6)
Alarm Medical (5)
Animal Call (3)
Call for an Officer (6)
Controlled Burn (1)
Disturbance (8)
Domestic (2)
Domestic with Injuries (1)
Escort (3)
Fire Gas Leak/Spill (1)
Fire Smell of Smoke (1)
Structure Fire (3)
Vehicle Fire (1)
Intoxicated Subject (1)
Abdominal Pain (2)
Altered Level of Consciousness (4)
Bleeding (3)
Breathing Difficulty (23)
Cardiac Issues (13)
General Cold Like Symptoms (16)
Diabetic Issues (5)
Fall Injury (8)
General Medical (36)
Lifting Assistance (4)
Non-Emergency Transport (6)
Pregnancy Issues/Child Birth (1)
Psychiatric Issues (1)
Seizure (2)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptoms (5)
Take Patient Home (2)
Medical Transfer (1)
Medical Unresponsive (8)
Wait & Return Patient (1)
MVA With Injuries (5)
MVA With No Injuries (7)
Noise Complaint (1)
On Minor Detail (3)
Pager Test (1)
Prisoner Transport (2)
Prowler (1)
Reckless Driver (2)
Report (9)
Retrieving Item (3)
Serving Papers (2)
Shots Fired (1)
Speaking with Subject (1)
Stand By For Aircare (2)
Stand By (2)
Stolen Items (4)
Stranded Motorist (6)
Talk of Suicide-Not Attempt (3)
Suspicious Activity (15)
Traffic Stops (58)
Transport Subject (2)
Trespassing (3)
Vandalism (1)
Abandoned Vehicle (1)
Disabled Vehicle (1)
Welfare Check (3)
Total: 355