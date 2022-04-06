The following are 911 calls reported for March 17-30 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call (Total Calls Received)
911 False Call (40)
911 Repeat Call (6)
911 Transfer (39)
Alarm Fire (3)
Alarm Burglary (16)
Alarm Medical (6)
Animal Call (8)
Be On Look Out (1)
Burglary/Robbery (2)
Call for an Officer (31)
Controlled Burn (7)
Disturbance (30)
Domestic (7)
Escort (7)
Fire Gas Leak/Spill (1)
Fire Mutual Aid (1)
Structure Fire (2)
Vehicle Fire (2)
Wildland Fire (9)
Intoxicated Subject (1)
Law Unknown Trouble (2)
Abdominal Pain (6)
Altered Level of Consciousness (7)
Assault with Injuries (2)
Bleeding (4)
Breathing Difficulty (17)
Cardiac Issues (15)
General Cold Like Symptoms (3)
Diabetic Issues (7)
Fall Injury (20)
General Medical (53)
Lifting Assistance (6)
Non-Emergency Transport (8)
Overdose (1)
Pregnancy Issues/Child Birth (1)
Psychiatric Issues (5)
Seizure (8)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptom (5)
Take Patient Home (1)
Medical Transfer (9)
Unknown Medical (2)
Medical Unresponsive (6)
Wait & Return Patient (2)
MVA With Injuries (11)
MVA With No Injuries (11)
Noise Complaint (2)
On Minor Detail (26)
Prisoner Transport (2)
Prowler (1)
Reckless Driver (9)
Repossess of Property (2)
Report (29)
Retrieving Item (2)
Safety Chick Point/Road Block (12)
Road Closed (1)
Road Hazard (6)
Serving Papers (17)
Shots Fired (5)
Tornado Siren Test (1)
Speaking with Subject (6)
Stand By (1)
Stand By for Aircare (3)
Stolen Items (12)
Stranded Motorist (5)
Talk of Suicide-Not Attempt (2)
Suspicious Activity (37)
Traffic Stops (112)
Transport Subject (4)
Tree in Roadway (4)
Tree on Building (1)
Tree on Power Line (1)
Trespassing (2)
Triple I/NCIC Entry (2)
Vandalism (6)
Abandoned Vehicle (2)
Disabled Vehicle (4)
Welfare Check (8)
Total: 758