This Week

Paster Anniversary at Union Grove M.B. Church of Union

Union Grove M.B. Church of Union would like to announce the Paster Anniversary of Pastor Eric and Lady Elect Sharon Hill on Sunday, April 10, at 10 a.m. along with Morning Service.

Upcoming

New Ireland Baptist Church Celebrates 150 Years of Christian Service

New Ireland Baptist Church in Union will celebrate 150 years of Christian Service on Sunday, April 24. Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m. and the Morning Service will be at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided by the church. Guest Pastor for the celebration will be Rev. Chris Harrison, pastor at Ephesus Baptist Church in Forest. Rev. Harrison began his pastorate service at New Ireland in February 2004. Bro. Jay Cassell, former worship and youth leader at New Ireland, will lead our worship service for this special day.

Victorious Life Recovery Program provided by Victory Fellowship Church

Victorious Life Recovery is being held every Thursday night from 6-8 p.m. at Victory Fellowship Church, located at 13920 Highway 15 South in Union. Victorious Life Recovery is a Christ-Centered, Drug Court approved program. Supper is served at 6 p.m. Childcare is available. Contact Bill Boyle at 601-416-7976 or Pastor Ross Crosby at 601-504-3556 for more information.