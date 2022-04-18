The following arrests were reported for April 11-17 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.

Newton County Sheriff’s Department

Jonathon Devell Jones, 42, arrested 4/11/22, sale of cocaine x2 (Indicted)

John Henry Lewis, 74, arrested 4/14/22, serving 5 days for Judge on DUI

Larry Burrage, 35, arrested 4/14/22, bench warrant

Holden Winstead, 23, arrested 4/14/22, possession of paraphernalia

Alyssa Dawson, 27, arrested 4/15/22, assault on EMS, profanity in a public place, disorderly conduct

Hickory Police Department

Lateasha Martinez, 40, arrested 4/11/22, no driver’s license

Mississippi Department of Correction

Billy Devoyne Spivey, 24, arrested 4/11/22, felon in possession of firearm, possession of controlled substance-sentenced to 6 years

Rickey Eugene Crooke, 73, arrested 4/11/22, aggravated assault-sentenced to serve 2 months

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics

Scott E. Meece, 45, arrested 4/11/22, trafficking Adderall, trafficking marijuana