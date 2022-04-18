The following arrests were reported for April 11-17 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.
Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.
Newton County Sheriff’s Department
Jonathon Devell Jones, 42, arrested 4/11/22, sale of cocaine x2 (Indicted)
John Henry Lewis, 74, arrested 4/14/22, serving 5 days for Judge on DUI
Larry Burrage, 35, arrested 4/14/22, bench warrant
Holden Winstead, 23, arrested 4/14/22, possession of paraphernalia
Alyssa Dawson, 27, arrested 4/15/22, assault on EMS, profanity in a public place, disorderly conduct
Hickory Police Department
Lateasha Martinez, 40, arrested 4/11/22, no driver’s license
Mississippi Department of Correction
Billy Devoyne Spivey, 24, arrested 4/11/22, felon in possession of firearm, possession of controlled substance-sentenced to 6 years
Rickey Eugene Crooke, 73, arrested 4/11/22, aggravated assault-sentenced to serve 2 months
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics
Scott E. Meece, 45, arrested 4/11/22, trafficking Adderall, trafficking marijuana