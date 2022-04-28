The following arrests were reported for April 18-21 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.
Newton County Sheriff’s Department
Wayne S. Carrillo, 37, Enterprise, arrested 4/22/22, burglary of commercial building, burglary from automobile
Brandon S. Allen, 27, Enterprise, arrested 4/22/22, burglary of commercial building, burglary from automobile
Kyle T. Staton, 23, Little Rock, arrested 4/22/22, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Keyunta M. Griffin, 22, Newton, arrested 4/24/22, shooting into dwelling house
Denita N. Anderson, 20, Newton, arrested 4/25/22, burglary-commercial building, burglary from automobile
James D. Savell, 34, Decatur, arrested 4/27/22, rape, domestic violence-aggravated assault
Kenya Clay, 45, Union, arrested 4/27/22, capias warrant-indictment
Newton Police Department
Aderin Spivey, 35, Newton, arrested 4/23/22, domestic violence-simple assault
Union Police Department
Brock Hunter, 24, Union, arrested 4/25/22, disorderly conduct-disturbance of family
Willie J. Warren, 30, Louisville, arrested 4/26/22, domestic violence-aggravated assault, kidnapping
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Michael B. Holman, 27, Conehatta, arrested 4/23/22, DUI 1st
Scott Westberry Sr., 50, Conehatta, arrested 4/23/22, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-failure to comply
JaQuan Q. Keyes, 19, Newton, arrested 4/24/22, DUI-under the influence of other substance, Speeding
ECCC Police Department
Kennedee Shelton, 19, Shreveport, LA, arrested 4/25/22, malicious mischief-misdemeanor, simple assault
India L. Singleton, 19, Laurel, arrested 4/25/22, malicious mischief-misdemeanor, trespassing, simple assault
Meridian Police Department
Sheldon C. Cole, 22, Meridian, arrested 4/25/22, hold-detain for other agency
Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.