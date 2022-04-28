The following arrests were reported for April 18-21 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.

Newton County Sheriff’s Department

Wayne S. Carrillo, 37, Enterprise, arrested 4/22/22, burglary of commercial building, burglary from automobile

Brandon S. Allen, 27, Enterprise, arrested 4/22/22, burglary of commercial building, burglary from automobile

Kyle T. Staton, 23, Little Rock, arrested 4/22/22, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Keyunta M. Griffin, 22, Newton, arrested 4/24/22, shooting into dwelling house

Denita N. Anderson, 20, Newton, arrested 4/25/22, burglary-commercial building, burglary from automobile

James D. Savell, 34, Decatur, arrested 4/27/22, rape, domestic violence-aggravated assault

Kenya Clay, 45, Union, arrested 4/27/22, capias warrant-indictment

Newton Police Department

Aderin Spivey, 35, Newton, arrested 4/23/22, domestic violence-simple assault

Union Police Department

Brock Hunter, 24, Union, arrested 4/25/22, disorderly conduct-disturbance of family

Willie J. Warren, 30, Louisville, arrested 4/26/22, domestic violence-aggravated assault, kidnapping

Mississippi Highway Patrol

Michael B. Holman, 27, Conehatta, arrested 4/23/22, DUI 1st

Scott Westberry Sr., 50, Conehatta, arrested 4/23/22, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-failure to comply

JaQuan Q. Keyes, 19, Newton, arrested 4/24/22, DUI-under the influence of other substance, Speeding

ECCC Police Department

Kennedee Shelton, 19, Shreveport, LA, arrested 4/25/22, malicious mischief-misdemeanor, simple assault

India L. Singleton, 19, Laurel, arrested 4/25/22, malicious mischief-misdemeanor, trespassing, simple assault

Meridian Police Department

Sheldon C. Cole, 22, Meridian, arrested 4/25/22, hold-detain for other agency

Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.