A Conehatta man was sentenced to 148 months in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man during an incident on tribal lands.

According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta allegedly used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.

In June 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Anderson on charges of assault with intent to commit murder, assault with intent to do bodily harm, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence. On October 5, 2022, Anderson was found guilty of assault with intent to do bodily harm, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence. During the trial, the jury heard testimony that, following a verbal altercation, Anderson allegedly used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times in the legs and hand.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced Anderson to a prison term of 148 months, followed by a term of 60 months supervised release.