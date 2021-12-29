The following are 911 calls reported for Dec. 9-Dec. 15 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call-Total Calls Received
911 False Call (19)
911 Repeat Call (2)
911 Transfer (19)
Alarm Fire (5)
Alarm Burglary (15)
Alarm Medical (3)
Animal Call (3)
Attempt to Locate (1)
Be on Lookout (2)
Burglary/Robbery (1)
Call for an Officer (7)
Coroner Call (1)
Disturbance (14)
Domestic (1)
Domestic with Injuries (2)
Escort (2)
Intoxicated Subject (1)
Abdominal Pain (1)
Altered Level of Consciousness (1)
Bleeding (6)
Breathing Difficulty (10)
Cardiac Issues (14)
Diabetic Issues (5)
Fall Injury (14)
General Medical (30)
Gun Shot Wound (1)
Lifting Assistance (4)
Non-Emergency Transport (5)
Pregnancy Issues/Child Birth (1)
Psychiatric Issues (1)
Seizure (2)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptoms (7)
Suicide Attempt (2)
Take Patient Home (2)
Medical Transfer (11)
Medical Unresponsive (7)
Wait & Return Patient (1)
MVA With Injuries (6)
MVA With No Injuries (4)
Noise Complaint (1)
On Minor Detail (4)
Pager Test (1)
Prisoner Transport (8)
Property Damage (1)
Prowler (1)
Reckless Driver (2)
Repossess of Item (1)
Report (14)
Retrieving Item (1)
Safety Check Point/Road Block (2)
Runaway Person (1)
Serving Papers (1)
Speaking with Subject (2)
Stolen Items (6)
Talk of Suicide-Not Attempt (1)
Suspicious Activity (16)
Traffic Stops (43)
Transport Subject (5)
Tree in Roadway (1)
Trespassing (2)
Triple I/NCIC Entry (2)
Vandalism (2)
Disabled Vehicle (5)
Welfare Check (3)
Total: 359