Without the typical school day clamor of bells, the chatter of students and teachers, and slamming lockers, a school building is an eerily quiet place in the middle of summer.

On Friday, however, Newton County Middle School erupted with the disconcerting sounds of flashbangs, screams of panic, and shouts of “Get down. Get down. Let me see your hands!” as law enforcement officers from Newton County and several surrounding area agencies along with teachers and administrators from the Newton County School district ran through active shooter scenarios.

The training session was organized by Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington and involved multiple law enforcement agencies and school officials.

“We had eight different school districts involved, 14 different law enforcement agencies, and 10 fire departments here, and we invited some from the public,” Pennington said. “This training works in schools. It works for businesses. It works for churches. You can apply everything we’ve taught to schools, churches, and anything else like that.”

The training which began on Wednesday and ended on Friday took place on the campuses

of Newton County Middle and High Schools and Newton High School.

Instruction in various active shooter drills was conducted by four “special operators” with broad and

extensive real-world training, Pennington said. Rich Graham, a retired U.S. Navy Seal; Mike Coughlan, retired special operator for the Irish Army; Jason Falla, former director of the Australian Hostage Rescue team; and Greg Mihovich, hand-to-hand combat expert from Belarus, all gave specific instruction to

law enforcement officers and teachers and administrators during the three day session.

In addition to participating in various active shooter and hostage scenarios, participants were also taught on scene triage measures such as assessing uncontrolled hemorrhages and the application of tourniquets.

“I think it was very eye opening for everyone that was involved,” Pennington said. “The training of both law enforcement and school staff will create a unified response. This exercise today (Friday) we’re doing is force-on-force training. We all want to be on the same page, so we know how it’s going to work together with everybody.

“If there is an active shooting going on inside the school, you do not wait. I don’t care if you’re by your-self. I don’t care if you have a SWAT team with you. You go to where the threat is, and you take the threat out. You do not wait. I don’t want my men to get hurt, but we’re not going to sit outside. You go to where that threat is and stop it, and you protect teachers and children.”

Friday mornings practice scenarios included officers practicing initial responses to calls for help from within the school where teachers acted as if they were in a normal day classroom situation that turns into an armed intruder shooting and taking hostages.

While teachers learned just how quickly events can turn deadly, law enforcement officers were working on entering a building and securing each classroom. At the same time, teachers learned how to help their students respond to law enforcement commands as officers fanned out to secure an entire building.

“These are very complex environments,” Falla said. “This morning was really about seeing how we are doing right now – evaluating at the individual level, team level – and what we can do to help ourselves and help other people if we’re involved in these type of things.”

At the end of the session, he continued to emphasize to teachers and administration the need to evaluate what they had learned and continue to practice.

“How do I get a tourniquet?” Falla asked. “How do I apply the tourniquet? How do I save my own life? How do I save the life of some else? How do you become an asset to your students? (in an active shooter situation). How do you get your students to become an asset to you as well? How do you get out of the (law enforcement’s) way? How do you assist them?”

While school faculty, staff, and administration will carry their training back into the classroom this year. Pennington said his agency and other law enforcement agencies continue to train with Falla and his partners.

“They come up here four times a year and train us, and when they leave, we try our best to perfect what they have taught us until they come back the next time. Then we move on to some-thing else for them to teach us. It’s all about improvement,” Pennington said.