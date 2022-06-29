﻿The Newton County Board of Supervisors met in open session on June 20. All information for this report was taken from the unofficial minutes.

The following items were voted upon:

• Approval of June 6th corrected minutes – unanimous approval.

• Post for bids for pick-up of scrap metal for Beat 4 to highest bidder with bids opened on July 5 – unanimous approval.

• Three bids for the laying of asphalt were taken under advisement - unanimous approval.

• Pay increase for Chancery Court Administrator as requested by Chancery Court Judge Robert Logan who advised that most of the increase would be covered by AOC personnel allowance and the difference would be split by the three counties - unanimous approval.

• Rejection of asphalt laying bids with re-advertisement of bids with more specific specifications in the new bid to be opened on July 21st - unanimous approval.

• Approval for contract with CSpire for a new fiber line for the County’s new radio system with a monthly fee of $260 – approved unanimously.

• Approval for the Newton County Sheriff’s office to apply for $5,000 Justice Assistance grant with a waiver of the matching fees to be requested – unanimously approval.

• Recess of meeting until July 5 at 10 am – unanimous approval.

Items of note

• Burial of a horse in Beat 4 due to possible health hazard to the County.

• Beat No. 4 did pothole patching at Turkey Creek Water Park.

• New employee in Beat 4 erroneously bladed a portion of a private drive.

• Beat 1 may have to enter private property on Midway Road to widen the county road.

• Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District requested an $8,000 increase in budget. The board will consider in present budget approval process.

• Update on the progress of repair work for the air conditioning system in the courthouse ongoing with generator and air system problems unresolved

• Employee change: Jayden Butler Beat 5 part-time at $10 per hour