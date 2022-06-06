Game wardens from the the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and first responders from the Newton County Emergency Management Agency and Decatur Police Department responded to an alligator call at a home on Brand Street in Decatur Sunday night.

This alligator that was around six to eight foot long was caught in the carport of a home.

The game wardens were able to capture the alligator without incident. No one was hurt during the call. The game warden said the alligator would be released in a

For emergency alligator complaints such as an alligator attack or an alligator in a location that is unavoidable by humans (highway, home garage, building, parking lot, etc.), MDWFP asks you to call their hotline at 1-800-BE-SMART (1-800-237-6278), or call your local emergency dispatch at 911.