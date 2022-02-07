Several local fire departments are fighting fires this afternoon, as dry conditions and low humidity is making wildfires more likely.
As of Friday afternoon, Union, Newton, Conehatta, Gibbstown, Decatur, Hickory and Chunky had been dispatched to wildfire calls around the area. Fires were reported in Union in the Industrial Park, between Newton and Decatur, near 1-20 in the Lawrence/Lake area and in Hickory.
At Union, the wildfire got close to a warehouse but also damaged several vehicles on the property. No injuries have been reported at this time.
The National Weather Service issued the following special weather statement earlier today:
According to local forestry agencies and the U.S. Forest Service, recent dry conditions have made outdoor burning increasingly hazardous. Conditions are such that a spark from equipment, the heat from a catalytic converter, or any heat source could start a grass or brush fire. The combination of dry fine fuels, such as grass, warm conditions, gusty winds and low relative humidity have resulted in continued fire danger across the region. Fire danger is highest in areas that have not received substantial rainfall over the last several days.
Minimum relative humidity values will range from 20 to near 30 percent today along with gusty southwest winds. Winds sustained around 10 to 15 mph today, with higher gusts near 20 mph will create high fire danger given the dry conditions... However, high fire danger conditions will be possible across the entire area today.