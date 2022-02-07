Several local fire departments are fighting fires this afternoon, as dry conditions and low humidity is making wildfires more likely.

As of Friday afternoon, Union, Newton, Conehatta, Gibbstown, Decatur, Hickory and Chunky had been dispatched to wildfire calls around the area. Fires were reported in Union in the Industrial Park, between Newton and Decatur, near 1-20 in the Lawrence/Lake area and in Hickory.

At Union, the wildfire got close to a warehouse but also damaged several vehicles on the property. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The National Weather Service issued the following special weather statement earlier today: