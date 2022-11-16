Students at the Newton County Career and Technical Center participated in a Drug-free Commitment Signing during Red Ribbon Week, teaming up against drugs from left: Carlee Ford, Mikala Townsend, Satchel Oliphant, Kaylee Avant, Mary Lee Gregory, Zahayliah Bell, and Aaliyah Dawkins Allen.

Newton County Middle School Junior Beta Club Member Micah May does his part on the assembly line as representatives prepare goody bags for local nursing homes with a Christmas delivery target date.

These students, representing the Newton County FFA on the Newton County Career and Technical Center campus, competed at the Fall Speaking Invitational and earned first place in the Opening and Closing Contest front row from left: Devin Walker, Laura Eady, Chyann Parker, Connor Rowzee; back row from left: Josi Johnson, Chris Lee, Lee Marlon Burks, and Adviser Matthew Breland.

Isaiah Edwards, a student at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and a 2016 graduate of Newton County High School, speaks to fifth graders in Nikki Roberts’ class at Newton County Elementary School on the importance of healthy living, pointing out the marketing similarities between tobacco and candy products, promoting caution when making purchases as part of the Tar Wars Drug-free Initiative.

The Newton County High School Cougar Pride Marching Band made an inaugural appearance at the Veterans Honor Parade on the Newton County Elementary School campus, playing patriotic numbers throughout the parade route. This was the school’s second year to host the parade with approximately 100 vehicles clad in Red, White, and Blue participating this year.

Newton County Elementary School Kindergarten “Turkeys” Jekalyn Bell, Clay Carucci, and Trace McMillan respond as they observe the option of a slice of turkey on Thursday’s Thanksgiving Menu. Students in the district were treated with a full menu of dressing, the option of ham or turkey, yams, vegetables, and strawberry shortcake.

Newton County Middle School Eighth Grader Ethan Chertkow takes a measurement during this week’s lab in Megan Sheehan’s Science Class. Ethan’s lab partners include from left: Ben Norman, Dezmond Lewis, and Jacob Gilbert.

Eighth graders in Megan Sheehan's Fourth Block Science Class at Newton County Middle School made waves, measured amplitudes, and changed frequencies this week from left: Cooper Berryhill and Brendon Blaylock.

Josi Johnson, a senior at Newton County High School and representing the Newton County FFA, took first place in the Extemporaneous Speaking Competition this week.