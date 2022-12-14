The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate a shooting incident outside Hickory on Dec. 14 that left a man with a gunshot wound in the chest, according Sheriff Joedy Pennington.

Pennington said deputies were called to the scene in the 2000 block of Pleasant Ridge Road between Hickory and Chunky at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

“The case is still under investigation,” Pennington said.

Pennington said he did not know the condition of the victim at this time, but he said the victim was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

Later in the week, Pennington said they took a person in for questioning following the incident, but no one has been charged with a crime at this time.

However, he did indicate that an arrest is likely at a later time.