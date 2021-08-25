Officials with the Newton Municipal School District are looking into an altercation between a football player and team coach during Newton’s 28-12 loss to Raymond at Morgan Field Friday night.

When contacted by the Newton County Appeal after the incident, School board attorney Brian Mayo said the district did not have an official statement at that time.

The incident occurred late in the third quarter when a Newton player became upset with a Raymond player who committed a flagrant blocking violation on a play.

The officials flagged the violation, but as the Newton player was being restrained to prevent a fight between the teams, an apparent confrontation involving head coach Zack Grady and the player occurred on the Newton sideline. Several parents and fans came out of the Newton stands and into the team's box on the field following the incident.

The game was delayed for several minutes as coaches and security guards restored order. There were no apparent injuries during the incident.

“(Superintendent) Dr. (Glenda) Nickson is looking into this,” Mayo said in a text Friday night. “We won't have a statement tonight.”

When asked about the incident after the game, Grady said he did not know how the incident escalated.

"I have no idea to be honest," Grady said. "It happened from behind. So I don't know what happened."

