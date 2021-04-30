A 2-year-old child was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash on Hwy. 492 east around 8 p.m. Thursday just inside the Neshoba County line.

Neshoba County Coroner John Stephens confirmed that the child was killed. He said the child was a pedestrian. He was not able to release the identity of the victim at this time, but he said the child’s body was sent to the state crime lab for examination.

Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said that a person was arrested and was being held at the jail for questioning, but no charges had been filed as of 11 a.m. Friday. He said the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation took the lead on the investigation.

A spokesman for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a phone interview that the troopers were still investigating the crash. He indicated that they will be releasing a statement later today.

