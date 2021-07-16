Decatur Police Chief Clay Garvin said a 15-year-old Decatur teen in which an Endangered/Missing Child Alert was issued has now been located.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an alert for Alexia Kira Henry of Decatur. She had been missing since 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Garvin said she was found safe in Neshoba County ans is being reunited with her parents.

"I am just glad that she was found safe and is now back with her parents," Garvin said.

Garvin said he didn't anticipate any criminal charges being filed by his department at this time.