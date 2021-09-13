The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed two people and injured four others including two children early Sunday morning on Hwy. 15 near Decatur.

Jemeka D. Moore, public affairs officer for MHP Troop H in Meridian, said first responders was called to the crash scene at 4:36 a.m. near the intersection of Ledlow Road.

Including MHP, Decatur and Newton fire departments, CareMed EMS and the Newton County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.

“Preliminary reports indicate that a 2009 Honda CRV driven by Mary A. Evans, 29, of Decatur was traveling north on MS 15,” Moore said. “A 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Treyon L. Mack, 30, of Decatur was traveling north on MS 15 behind the Honda CRV. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Christopher A. Cook, 22, of Decatur was traveling south on MS 15. The Honda CRV and Ford Expedition collided head-on with the Chevrolet Silverado.”

Moore said Evans and Mack were pronounced dead on the scene. Cook received moderate injuries and was transported to Anderson Regional Health Systems in Meridian.

Tamara M. Bradley, 25, of Decatur, a passenger in the Honda CRV, was not injured from the crash. However, Cornelius M. Bradley, 27, of Decatur, who was also riding in the CRV, was airlifted from Laird Hospital to UMC with serious injuries. Two children, who according to Moore, were both unrestrained passengers of the Honda CRV and were airlifted from Laird Hospital to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.

Evans and Mack were the parents of the two children involved in the crash.