Larry Reed Sr. was sworn in as a jury commissioner for Newton County.

Reed, center, is pictured with Circuit Clerk Mike Butler, left, and Circuit Judge Mark Duncan, right. Duncan administered the oath of office to Reed.

Reed replaces Don Cooper who recently passed away.

The jury commission is a three-member board that helps manage potential jury pools for each session of circuit and chancery court if any cases go to a jury trial. One commissioner is selected by the Circuit Judge. Another is selected by the Chancery Judge. The final commissioner is appointed by the Board of Supervisors.

Reed was appointed by Duncan.