Emergency Federal Funds are available in Newton County for Food and Shelter Programs

Newton County has been awarded Federal Funds available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food & Shelter Program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal Funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5)have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for funds must contact Case Manager Jacqueline Robinson, Multi-County Community Service Agency at 601-683-2733 or jrobinson@multicountycsa.org for more information. To be considered for funding, agencies must meet certain specific requirements and applications must be completed and emailed no later than March 31, 2022 at 10 a.m. The location of the meeting will be Community Services at 401 3rd Avenue in Newton.

Newton County NAACP Meeting in Newton

The NAACP plans to resume meeting on Tuesday, March 22, at the Third New Hope Building in Newton, beginning at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 and with respect to CDC recommendations, we have not had an official meeting during this pandemic. We would like to offer everyone an opportunity to join the NAACP and be a part of our Chapter. Membership dues are $30 per person and $10 for youth. All checks should be made payable to Newton County NAACP and mailed to P.O. Box 192, Newton, MS 39345. We will work with you on memberships and are accepting all donations!!!

Newton Elementary Pre-K & Kindergarten Enrollment

Pre-K and Kindergarten enrollment will take place on March 21-25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Newton Elementary School. Please call 601-683-3979 to set up an appointment. Walk-ins are welcomed, but appointments are first. Newton Elementary School is located at 301 West Tatum in Newton.

Newton County Soil and Water Conversation District Meeting

The Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District will host their Annual District Meeting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the ECCC Cafeteria. For more information to attend the meeting and to purchase a meal ticket, contact NCSWCD at 601-635-2327 by April 4th. Speaker will be Mr. David McRae, MS State Treasurer.

ECCC Accepting Applications for In-District Gap-Filler Scholarship

East Central Community College in Decatur is now accepting applications for the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship. This “gap filler” scholarship awards several thousand dollars annually to ECCC students who do not receive and/or qualify for sources of funding sufficient to cover the cost of tuition. Depending on the availability of funding, the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship is available for students residing in or attending high school in the college’s district, which includes Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Winston counties. The priority deadline to apply is June 30, 2022. For more information on the Slagle In-District Scholarship, contact ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6204 or email go2ec@eccc.edu.

Premier Alternative Education Program Offered by Mississippi National Guard

Earn your high school diploma in just 22 weeks! Tuition, room and board is absolutely free! Youth ChalleNGe, located at Camp Shelby Mississippi, is the Premier Alternative Education Program for 16 to 18 year old youth who are struggling in school, or no longer attend. The focus of this program is on job training, social skills and self-discipline and is designed to meet the needs of today’s youth. ChalleNGe also offers College classes through a local University. Both Male and Female applicants are accepted. For an application or more information, call 1-800-507-6253 or visit our website: msyouthchallenge.org.

