The Liberty Community Club met on Monday, January 10, at the clubhouse. Mike Dearing, president, called the meeting to order and led in the Pledge of Allegiance. Gerald Goodin led in prayer. Mike and Wanda served the delicious potluck supper. Ruby Boutwell led our devotion from Luke 13:12. Jesus will wait on us. He can change a mess into a message of hope. Our prayer requests: cancer-Brandi Vega, Michael Ledlow, & Judson Bounds; Sybil Taylor-fracture leg in rehab, James Addy-hip infection; and the families of Larry Rush, Mike Blackburn, & Douglas Eugene Jay Jr.. Ruby led in prayer.

Mike opened the business meeting: Larry Gressett made a motion to re-elect all officers. Sam Thornton second. All ayes. Mike Dearing-president; Ray Boutwell-vice president and treasurer; Wanda Dearing-secretary; and Ruby Boutwell-devotion. Host and hostess list was made with our menu. We had 22 members present.

We will meet on Monday, February 14 at 6 p.m. with Larry and Minnie Gressett serving as host and hostess with a soup supper. Hope to see you there.