This Week

Thomas Caradine Family Reunion

The Thomas Caradine Family Reunion will take place on Saturday, October 16, at Lake Tiak-O’Khata at 10 a.m. Extended families-Elisha Fedrick, McCrory, Barrett, Hembree and others are welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Caradine at 205-921-4141 or Susan at 601-504-0055.

Newton County Board of Supervisors Meeting changed

The regularly scheduled Newton County Board of Supervisors meeting has been rescheduled for Oct. 18 at 9 a.m.

Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting

The regularly scheduled Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Pastor Appreciation held at Providence Missionary Baptist Church

Providence Missionary Baptist Church, located in Chunky, recently held Pastor Appreciation Day on Oct. 10 for Bro. Larry Laird.

Newton UMC Fundraising for Hurricane Relief

Newton County United Methodist Church is joining the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) in collecting relief funds for those affected by Hurricane Ida in the months of September and October. Donations can be mailed to UMCOR directly, or to Newton United Methodist at 600 Decatur St., Newton MS, 39345. One hundred percent of donations goes towards disaster response.

Upcoming

Newton County Soil & Water Conservation District Wildlife Seminar

The Newton County Soil & Water Conservation District will host a Wildlife Seminar at the American Legion Hut on October 26. The Meal will begin at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. The program will be Wildlife Land Management. Contact the office for more information at 601-635-2327.

Decatur Treat Street

The Decatur Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with East Central Community College will have its annual Treat Street will be Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m. on the ECCC campus near Huff Auditorium.

Sweet Surprise on Northside Drive

The Mississippi Regional Housing Authority is sponsoring its first Sweet Surprise on Northside Drive Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5-7 p.m.

Newton Chamber of Commerce Happy Halloween Mask Parade

The Newton Chamber of Commerce will host its Mask Parade drive-thru trick-or-treat in the parking lot of the historic depot Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m.

City of Newton trick-or-treating

The City of Newton will have trick-or-treating from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

Bank Street Treats taking place in Union

The Union Chamber of Commerce announces that Union will have their first Bank Street Treats, taking place under the lights of Bank Street on Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m. (while supplies last). Any business, organization or household can sign up to participate. For more information, contact a member of the Union Chamber of Commerce.

Second Annual Fall Festival at Medgar Evers Memorial Park in Union

Deandre McDonald announces that the Second Annual Fall Festival will take place at Medgar Evers Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 3:30 p.m. This year’s event will include: Face Painting, Sack Racing, Trunk or Treat, Pumpkins in a Row, and Bean Bag Toss. We will also have a Photo Booth and a Bounce House. Refreshments will be available, along with candy and prizes. The kids just need their costumes and a bucket for candy. We hope to see you all there!

Hope Missions Food Box and Toiletries Give Away

Hope Missions in Newton will give away non-perishable food boxes and toiletries on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Ray Payne Park.

Union Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Union Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Nov. 2, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Decatur Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Decatur Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.

Hickory Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Hickory Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.

Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting

The regularly scheduled Newton Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Chunky Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Chunky Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.

Sebastopol Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting

The regularly scheduled Sebastopol Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.