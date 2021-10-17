Thirty-two members and guests gathered around a delicious buffet on Thursday, Oct. 7 at FBC Newton for Triple L. There were no October birthdays or anniversaries to celebrate. After visiting over our meal, President Johnie Hudson welcomed and Introduced our special guest for the month, Sen.Tyler McCaughn.

Having lived with us 14 years, he was no stranger to us, and we welcomed him back with us. McCaughn said approximately 2,000 bills are filed each year with around 1,000 making it to committee. He reviewed a number of bills that were filed and passed during this past legislative session, among them Teacher Pay Raise; Earned Parole Eligibility; Mississippi Fairness Act which will require any public institution to designate its athletic teams according to the biological gender of its players; NCAA Athletes’ Image, Name, Likeness which will allow Mississippi collegiate athletes to receive compensation if their image, name or likeness is used in advertising; and Executive Sessions for Public Bodies which will allow any public body to enter into executive session in order to develop a strategic plan to combat, eliminate, reduce, or respond to human trafficking or the commercial sexual exploitation of children when the public body is addressing a particular trafficking issue and needing to have an immediate solution. McCaughn also mentioned bills that will be discussed in the 2022 legislative year which include a Grain Indemnity Program brought about due to Express Grain’s filing Bankruptcy 11, Medical Marijuana program, Domestic Violence Shelters, and Vaccine Mandates, as well as Legislative Redistricting. He said Mississippi will probably pick up three new districts. He believes Newton will fair well having lost only .99% in population. In a “question and answer time” mask mandates, medical marijuana, and Mississippi’s handling of the U. S. Government’s COVID Stimulus we received were discussed. Everyone enjoyed McCaughn’s visit and the information he shared with us.