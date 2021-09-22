Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu

Thurs. 9/23- Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 9/24-Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 9/27-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 9/28-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 9/29-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 9/23- Chicken Tenders, Ranch Dressing, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 9/24-Bacon Cheeseburger, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Baked Beans, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 9/27-Chicken Nuggets, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Macaroni and Cheese, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 9/28-Steak Fingers, Chef Salad, Baked Potato with Margarine, Southern Turnip Greens, Cornbread, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 9/29-Chicken Fajitas, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Whole Kernel Corn, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast

Fri. 9/24-Bagel with Sausage and Gravy, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 9/27-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 9/28-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 9/29-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu

Union Public School Breakfast Menu

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday 9/23- Hash brown/Bacon/Toast

Friday 9/24- Sausage Biscuit

Monday 9/27-Breakfast Pizza

Tuesday 9/28-Cheese Omelet Biscuit

Wednesday 9/29-Mini Waffles/Syrup

Union Public School Lunch Menu

Thursday 9/23-BBQ Rib Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Broccoli/Cheese, Assorted Fruit, Cookie

Friday 9/24-Country Fried Steak, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Zucchini, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Brownie

Monday 9/27-Chicken Fajitas, Chef Salad, Fiesta Rice, Ranch Style Black Beans, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Tuesday 9/28-Red Beans and Rice, Chicken Tender Salad, Yam Patties, Coleslaw, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Pudding

Wednesday 9/29-Stromboli, Chicken Salad/Crackers, Whole Kernel Corn, Broccoli/Cheese, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu

Thur. 9/23- Breakfast Pizza, Muffin & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Fri. 9/24- Grits, Eggs, & Toast, Cereal & Pop-Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Mon. 9/27- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal & Pop-Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 9/28- Pancake on a Stick, Muffin & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 9/29-French Toast Sticks, Cereal & Pop-Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu

Thursday 9/23-Lemon Pepper Chicken, Chef Salad, Steamed Cabbage, Field Peas, Baked Sweet Potato, Cornbread, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Friday 9/24-Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Nuggets, Potato Wedges, Baked Beans, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Monday 9/27-Chicken Sandwich, Corndog, French Fries, Carrot Sticks w/Dip, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tuesday 9/28-Meatloaf, Chicken Salad Sandwich w/Chips, Mashed Potatoes, English Peas, Yeast Roll, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Wednesday 9/29-Manager’s Choice