Families who are needing help providing gifts for their children this Christmas will be able to apply for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the historic Newton depot.

Those interested in applying for the program are encouraged call 601-483-6156 this week to schedule an appointment during the two-hour window. Also, a food distribution from the Salvation Army will be conducted from 9 to 10 a.m. on the same day.

Tamara Robb, local director of the Salvation Army, said parents or legal guardians of children can apply for the program. She said they will have a vetting process to see who is able to qualify for the Angel Tree program this year.

“Parents or legal guardians can only apply for the children that are in their custody,” Robb said. “Grandparents cannot apply for their grandchildren unless they are the legal guardian of them.

“If they have already been approved to receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) also known as food stamps, their children automatically apply for the program. If you don’t get food stamps, you can still apply. There’s a vetting process to determine if they meet the criteria.”

Children who are deemed eligible for the Angel Tree Program from Newton County will be featured on special Christmas trees at the Newton Chamber of Commerce and with Walmart. Local community members and organizations can then adopt those children to provide gifts for their Christmas.

Robb said that parents who would like to apply for the Angel Tree Program will need to schedule an appointment and bring the following items:

• picture ID

• Social Security Cards for everyone in their household.

• Birth certificates for each eligible child and parent.

• If legal guardian, approval letter or documentation to prove that status.

• Proof of address such as a copy of a lease or mortgage.

• Current utility bill.

• Proof of household income, including last four pay stubs if weekly or two pay stubs if bi-weekly or monthly; current year award letter Social Security or DI/SSI benefits, last bank statement if benefits are direct deposit; letter from the state Department of Human Services verifying Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); unemployment award/denial letter; worker’s compensation award letter or retirement, pension or VA award letter; past year’s income tax return if self-employed; or proof of child support or proof of compliance that verifies the applicant is cooperating with the DHS Child Support Division.

If there’s no income, you must have two forms verifying that, including

• a letter from the social security office showing proof of a social security claim,

• a layoff or termination statement from an employer,

• statement of unemployment claim or denial, or

• a recent doctor’s statement verifying applicant’s health status/ability to work.

Maximum annual salaries to be eligible for the program are $16,744 for a household size of two, $22,646 for two, $28,548 for three, $34,450 for four, $40,352 for five, $46,254 for six, $52,156 for seven and $58,058 for eight. The threshold increases $492 per month or $5,904 annually for each additional child.

For more information or to call for an appointment between 10 a.m. and noon Tuesday, Oct. 26, call 601-483-6156.