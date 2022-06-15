Things got heated between Supervisor Charles Moulds and resident Andy Vanceduring the June 6 Newton County Board of Supervisors Meeting. Moulds represents Vance’s beat.

Vance, who asked to be on the agenda for the meeting was questioning why certain roads were being paved and others were.

“My thing is why aren't we taking those that time and effort to look and evaluate why we want to repave that little road,” Vance said.

Moulds said he would rather maintain a paved road than pave a new road that he’s not sure he can upkeep.

“It’s easier to maintain a road that we have than to try to pave a new road,” Moulds said. “It’s more cost effective.”

Board President Joe Alexander defended the actions of Moulds saying that he would have done the same thing to keep up a paved road instead of spending the money to repave new dirt roads that they might not be able to maintain.

At the end of the discussion, Moulds voiced his displeasure about an alleged incident between Vance and his foremen.

“Research your Christianity,” Moulds said. “You said you was a godly man. You came up the other day and started cussing that guy on the road the other day.”

Vance denied that he used foul language and was surprised that this was brought up at the meeting.

“I can't believe you'd say it on the record that, you know, to research my Christianity, but anyway, that I really resent that,” Vance said.

The exchange ended without incident.