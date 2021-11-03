CareMed EMS saw 17 complete days in the month of October with three advanced life-support ambulances available with most other days having at least one or two basic life-support ambulances available to supplement its coverage.

Five other days, there were three ALS trucks available for part of the day. Two of those five days, there was a basic truck available to cover for the third truck. Two days, there were only two ALS trucks and no basics available, which covered a period from 11 p.m. on Oct. 21 to 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 22. Oct. 1 had two ALS trucks with a basic truck from 4 p.m. until 7:40 p.m. when there was only 1 ALS truck with two basic trucks available from 7:40 p.m. to midnight. However, it was back to 3 ALS trucks by Oct. 2 at midnight.

For the other days of the month, there were at least two ALS trucks available with a basic truck. The only other times where there were only two ALS trucks with no backup were on Oct. 8 from midnight to 10:15 a.m. and on the Oct. 22 date.

The information was released during the Newton County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 1. A resident asked the board if the new contract has been approved.

Board attorney Jason Mangum said that both sides have agreed in principle to having three ALS trucks available at all times in the county and if they don’t do that, CareMed would face financial penalties.

However, other details are still being worked out at this time. Once the board approves the new contract at an upcoming meeting, the contract will be public record, said board president Jacky Johnson.