The movie “Modern Day Disciples” will be playing at Hickory Pick’n on Friday night as part of an Independent Day celebration.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and the movie will be shown as soon as it gets dark enough to show it.

The movie follows the lives of Daniel and Garrett, played by Todd and Hanner respectively. The two were friends growing up but then went down two different paths in their lives. However, the two lives are intertwined throughout the movie.

The movie premiered in Meridian earlier in June.

“The movie follows a man and his son, and then you see the worst case scenario as Garrett ends up in prison,” filmmaker Danny Todd said. “But their two lives are more connected than they realize.”

Todd said the film was shot in three different states, Mississippi, North Carolina and West Virginia. Most of the Mississippi scenes were shot in and around East Central Mississippi.

“We had a lot of adversity putting this film together,” Todd said. “Some of our lead actors didn’t show up, but we found out Ryan (Hanner) fit the role of Garrett perfectly. There have been so many things like that happened to us. God has really provided for us throughout this film.”

Todd said this film would be a great time for families to go out and as a Father’s Day weekend outing.