On Thursday, January 6, Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons joined actress and Meridian native Sela Ward to break ground on the Sela Ward Parkway improvement project in Meridian.

The project will repave 22nd Avenue/Sela Ward Parkway, construct new sidewalks on both sides of 22nd Avenue, and upgrade the traffic signals and lighting. The groundbreaking ceremony was held in the Hooper’s parking lot across from the Children’s Museum in Meridian.

“Meridian will always be my second home, and as your Transportation Commissioner, it is a great honor to be able to kick off projects like this that further enhance safety, efficiency and beautification in our communities,” said Simmons. “I hope Sela Ward will be able to join us when we celebrate the completion of this project next year!”

Webster Electric, of Meridian, was awarded the $4.1 million project. The project is funded in part through funds received from the Mississippi Transportation Commission and Federal Highway Administration. Funds totaling $1.7 million were awarded to the city of Meridian in order to construct the project which is expected to be completed by spring 2023.