Newton County will be ushering in the Christmas season this week, as numerous cities will be hosting Christmas parades.

Here is a listing of all events scheduled for this week:

Newton

The Christmas Parade in Newton will take place on Thursday, December 1, at 6 p.m. The theme is “A Newton Christmas Story 2022” and it is presented by The Newton Chamber of Commerce.

Line up begins at 5 p.m. on 1st Street, next to Newton High School Practice Field.

Decatur

The Town of Decatur Christmas Parade, hosted by the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, will be Friday, December 2. Kicking off the festivities will be the Lighting of the Town Tree at the Courthouse at 6 p.m., with the parade immediately following. Some businesses in town will be open during this time for shopping and there will also be a couple of Food Trucks available.

There will be prize for one creative parade entrant. To enter the parade, go to the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and follow the link to sign up. They ask that you have your float parked at Clarke Venable Baptist Church no later than 5 p.m. before the parade.

Union

“A Magical Hometown Christmas” Christmas Parade in Union will take place on Saturday, December 3, at 5:30 p.m.

There will be three parade entrant categories: Religious, Business, and Civic. The top three entries in each category will be awarded.

Entry forms for the parade can be found on the Union Chamber of Commerce, Mississippi Facebook page. Applications for the parade must be turned in to the Chamber of Commerce office by Monday, November 24. Completed forms can be emailed to unionchamberofcommerce@­gmail.com, and they also can be returned to Toads and Tutus Early Learning Center, Robinson Family Dental, Astoria Clothing and Gifts, The Citizens Bank of Union, or State Farm Insurance. Line up times will be announced after the parade lineup is determined. Entries must be lined up by 4:45 p.m. on the day of the parade.

Hickory

The Town Hickory Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 3, at 2 p.m. They ask that if you want to be in the parade, be there for lineup at 1 p.m.