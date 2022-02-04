The Newton Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendor applications for the upcoming Loose Caboose Festival on April 9.

Chamber director Nena Hammond said that applications are beginning to come in. As of last week, the chamber had at least 40 vendors pay for their spots. Last year, there were in excess of 100 vendors at the festival.

“Vendor applications are coming in now,” Hammond said. “This year, once the grid is full, we will not be accepting any additional applications.”

Craft or product vendor spaces are 10 feet by 10 feet for a cost of $85 with an option for electricity for $10 more. Business booth spaces are $50, but no sales will occur in those spots with an additional $10 for electricity.

Food vendor spaces are $400 and includes electricity.

Hammond said payments must be included to reserve your spot for the festival.

Deadline for vendors is March 11. The rate for craft vendors goes up $10 to $95 and $105 at that point. Vendors will not accepted after March 28.

The Loose Caboose Festival is a open to the public from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

Craft Vendors will be allowed to setup from 6 until 8 a.m. All vendors will open at 9 a.m.

Streets in the festival area will be open to vendor traffic only from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. for unloading and setting up. Streets will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vendors will be able to begin taking down their merchandise at 4 p.m.

According to state law, all vendors will be required to collect 7 percent sales tax. No one will be

permitted to leave until sales tax is returned to event staff.

For more information on the event, log on to www.newtonchamberms.com or call 601-683-2201.