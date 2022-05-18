The eight courts at the East Central Community College Tennis Complex on the campus in Decatur were recently named for various donors to the tennis program.

Eight individuals and/or families who donated to the college’s Tennis Pavilion Fund Project were recognized in a ceremony April 29 by the unveiling of new court signs.

The names of the eight courts now include:

Cheryl L. Comans Court, named for former ECCC women’s tennis player Cheryl Comans of Cleveland.

Brent and Bart Gregory Court, named for former ECCC tennis player Bart Gregory of Nanih Waiya and ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory of Decatur.

Raymond McMullan ECCC 1968-2000, named for former ECCC Director of Admissions, Records, and Research Raymond McMullan of Ridgeland.

Smith & Peoples Court, named for former Lady Warrior tennis players Hannah Peoples of Jackson and Macken’z Smith Bradford of Hattiesburg. Peoples and the then Smith teamed to win the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges state and National Junior College Athletic Association Region 23 No. 2 Doubles Championships in 2015.

Brian and Stephanie Shaw Court, named for former ECCC tennis players Brian and Stephanie Shaw of Madison.

Wellerman Court, named for Bethany Wellerman Everett of Forest who won the 2018 MACJC state and NJCAA Region 23 No. 5 Singles Titles.

Bill and Becky Wheeler Court, named for former Warrior tennis player Bill Wheeler and his wife, Becky, of Gaffney, S.C.

Lucille Wood Court, named in memory of former ECCC instructor and coach Lucille Wood.

The ECCC Tennis Complex, which was completed in 2017, includes eight lighted courts to serve the college’s men’s and women’s varsity tennis teams, as well as the campus and local communities.

Those interested in donating to the college’s Tennis Pavilion Fund Project can contact Dr. Stacey Hollingsworth, executive director of the foundation, at sholling@eccc.edu or 601-635-6327, or donations can be made online at www.eccc.edu/foundation.