This Week

Gospel Concert at Sand Springs Baptist Church

The Old Paths, a gospel singing group, will be in concert at Sand Springs Baptist Church on Sunday, April 24, at 6 p.m. Pastor Ben Harper and members of Sand Springs Baptist Church invite all to come. Sand Springs is located at 3465 Sand Springs Church Road in Hickory.

New Ireland Baptist Church Celebrates 150 Years of Christian Service

New Ireland Baptist Church in Union will celebrate 150 years of Christian Service on Sunday, April 24. Sunday School will begin at 10 a.m. and the Morning Service will be at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided by the church. Guest Pastor for the celebration will be Rev. Chris Harrison, pastor at Ephesus Baptist Church in Forest. Rev. Harrison began his pastorate service at New Ireland in February 2004. Bro. Jay Cassell, former worship and youth leader at New Ireland, will lead our worship service for this special day.

New Fellowship Baptist Church Celebrates 100 years of service

You are invited to attend the 100th Anniversary Celebration of New Fellowship Baptist Church, Jasper County Association, on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The celebration service will begin at 11:00 AM. Dr. Shawn Parker will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be served following the service.

The church address is 161 CR 2422, Hickory, MS. 39332.

For more information contact Bro. Robert Rowzee at 601-479-4319.

Upcoming

Reception for New Pastor

The congregation of Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church will be hosting a reception for their new pastor, Bro. William Savell, on Saturday, April 30 from 4-6 p.m. in the church Family Life Building. Please join us for this special event as we welcome Bro William Savell to Mt. Zion! Mt. Zion is located 5 miles South of Union on Highway 15.

Homecoming at Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church

Homecoming Service will be held at Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church on Sunday, May 1, beginning at 10 a.m. Bro. Dudley Winstead will be the guest speaker for the program as the congregation celebrates the church’s 165th anniversary. Lunch will be served immediately following the morning service in the Family Life Building. Mt. Zion is located 5 miles South of Union on Highway 15.

Victorious Life Recovery Program provided by Victory Fellowship Church

Victorious Life Recovery is being held every Thursday night from 6-8 p.m. at Victory Fellowship Church, located at 13920 Highway 15 South in Union. Victorious Life Recovery is a Christ-Centered, Drug Court approved program. Supper is served at 6 p.m. Childcare is available. Contact Bill Boyle at 601-416-7976 or Pastor Ross Crosby at 601-504-3556 for more information.