This Week

Veterans Supper Hosted by Chunky Volunteer Fire Department

The Chunky Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its Annual Veterans Supper on April 23 at the Chunky Fire Department beginning at 6 p.m. All Veteran’s, past and present, are encouraged to attend. There is no need to RSVP and spouses are welcome too. Any questions can be asked on the Chunky Fire Department Facebook page or contact a member of the department.

Benefit for Austin Nance at the Sebastopol Stockyard

There will be a Benefit for Austin Nance on April 23 at the Sebastopol Stockyard. The benefit is to help Austin after suffering 3rd degree burns. A trail ride will leave out at 9 a.m. There is no charge to join the trail ride, but donations are excepted. Beginning at noon, hamburger plates will be sold for $9 per plate. T-Shirts will be sold for $22, with 2x-5x tees being $25. And an Auction will take place at 6 p.m. There are several good items that were donated for the Auction: cow/calf pair, cakes, wood flag, tools, signs, crosses, gift cards, etc.

Little Red School House Fundraiser

A Fundraiser for the Little Red Schoolhouse will take place on April 25, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bunk’s Bistro will be set up between Union First Baptist and Union United Methodist Church offering the following menu: Pulled Pork Sandwich, Side of Coleslaw & French Fries, Brownie & Bottled Water for $10; or Chicken Strip Plate, Side of Coleslaw & French Fries, Brownie & Bottled Water for $10. There will also be bake sale items. Call 601-686-0096 to order and ask about delivery. Free local delivery will be available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow Little Red School House on Facebook.

Newton County Soil & Water Conservation District Annual Meeting and Membership Dinner

The Newton County Soil and Water Conversation District will host the District’s Annual Meeting and Membership Dinner on Tuesday, April 26, at the ECCC Gold Room at 6:30 p.m. The Guest Speaker will be David McRae, the current State Treasurer of Mississippi.

If you are interested in becoming a member and attending the meeting, please contact the SWCD at 601-635-2327 or come by our office located at 76 Little Rock-Decatur Road in Decatur. Your membership includes the meal.

Multi County Community Service Agency, Inc. Public Hearing

The Multi County Community Service Agency, Inc. will be holding a public hearing on April 26 at 10 p.m. It will be held at Community Services Agency, located at 401 3rd Avenue in Newton. The purpose of the hearing is to elect a Board Member for the Low-Income Sector for Newton County. For more information, contact Jacqueline Robinson at 601-683-2733.

Newton County Retired Educators Meeting

The Newton County Retired Educators will hold a meeting on Thursday, April 28, at 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Decatur United Methodist Church. Guest speakers will be Representative Randy Rushing and Senator Tyler McCaughn. All retired teachers, administrators, and support personnel are invited to attend.

Upcoming

2022 Thomas Family Reunion

The descendants of William Washington and Lena Catherina Phillips Thomas, whose children are James Allen Thomas, William Melton Thomas, Albert Miles Thomas, John Marion Thomas, Mary Susan Thomas Brantley, and Dock Kelly Thomas, will hold the Annual Thomas Family Reunion at the Madden Lions Club on Saturday, June 11, at 11:30 a.m. We hope each of you will plan to come and bring a dish and your lawn chair. If you have any old pictures or other family information that you can share, this will be a great contribution in the preparation of a Thomas Family Book. We look forward to enjoying a day of food, fun and fellowship with each of you. We look forward to seeing each of you. The Madden Lions club is located on Thaggard Road in Madden.

ECCC Accepting Applications for In-District Gap-Filler Scholarship

East Central Community College in Decatur is now accepting applications for the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship. This “gap filler” scholarship awards several thousand dollars annually to ECCC students who do not receive and/or qualify for sources of funding sufficient to cover the cost of tuition. Depending on the availability of funding, the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship is available for students residing in or attending high school in the college’s district, which includes Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Winston counties. The priority deadline to apply is June 30, 2022. For more information on the Slagle In-District Scholarship, contact ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6204 or email go2ec@eccc.edu.

Premier Alternative Education Program Offered by Mississippi National Guard

Earn your high school diploma in just 22 weeks! Tuition, room and board is absolutely free! Youth ChalleNGe, located at Camp Shelby Mississippi, is the Premier Alternative Education Program for 16 to 18 year old youth who are struggling in school, or no longer attend. The focus of this program is on job training, social skills and self-discipline and is designed to meet the needs of today’s youth. ChalleNGe also offers College classes through a local University. Both Male and Female applicants are accepted. For an application or more information, call 1-800-507-6253 or visit our website: msyouthchallenge.org.

Submit your events for the calendar

Submit your community calendar and news items to appealproduction@gmail.com. Please send events at least two weeks ahead of time. Please include the date, time, location and a brief description of the event.