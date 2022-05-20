The senior classes at Union, Newton and Newton County high schools held their graduations last week to celebrate the nearly 200 students who completed their grade school careers.

During the graduations, several of the speakers offered their fellow graduates inspiration for the future.

At Newton High School, Valedictorian Amyah Jones said they have done many things together, and Friday they walked into a new phase of their life together. She also encouraged her classmates to trust in God.

“Regardless of how hard things get, God is always there for us,” Jones said.

Xan Tucker at Union High School talked about how her school and community made an impact on her.

“We did it finally,” Tucker said. “After years of hard work, sleepless nights and a whole lot of cafeteria food, we can say we made it throughout the years of our school. And this town and school has blessed us with many memories, whether it was winning a big game underneath the Friday night lights for the jackets, swishing a three on the basketball court, dressing up, acting like a kid again, during homecoming or acing the tests that you had stressed over, or even reminiscent on finer moments from the past. Union has left endless impacts on us all.”

Newton County Salutatorian Maya Olmstead said they had to deal with all kinds of changes during her high school career. And it left many questions for her classmates to deal with.

“What will our new principal be like? Why are there so many new classes? How does the school have enough teachers and funding to even have these new classes? Why did we have to switch to block schedule?” Olmstead said. “And my personal favorite, why won’t our school build an aquatic facility so that our swim team doesn’t have to train in the team captain’s backyard pool? Now I can’t say I have the answers to all these questions because I am just a kid, not an omnipresent, all knowing, fourth-dimensional being. But I have learned something. Worrying about what’s going to come takes away from the present.”

Newton County Valedictorian Alyssa McMullan encouraged her classmates to remember and learn from their experiences.

“What happens next is what’s important,” she said. “Take these lessons you’ve learned and the friends you’ve made and keep them with you. As we will inevitably start the next chapter of our lives and grow apart, hold onto the memories. You’ve made memories that will last a lifetime. We started school 13 years ago, blinked a few times, and here we are preparing to walk this stage with the same excitement to start this next chapter of our lives that we had on the first day of kindergarten, that our amazing teachers and faculty who have continually pushed us or without our parents who have raised us to be the young men and women that we are today.”

Union’s Cat Willis encouraged her classmates to lean on the training they had received.

“As we prepare to enter the real world how ever daunting this may seem though, I know that we will make a way for ourselves,” she said. And I leave you with this: you are stronger and wiser and freer than you have ever been. And now you have come to the crossroads of destiny. It’s time for you to choose.”

Rowan Feasel wanted to thank their teachers and everyone who helped them achieve their goals.

“I want to thank every single teacher, administrator, parent, family member, and friend who has encouraged us,” Feasel said. “You have molded us into the people we are today. You have been shoulders to cry on best friends to share exciting news with motivators, disciplinarians, and role models. No words will ever adequately express our gratitude. So without further ado, I have one last question for my peers and really for everyone here who has loved us and watched us finally graduate poet, Mary Oliver, once asked, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?”