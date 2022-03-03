Newton County’s Future Farmers of America will be inviting the community to drop by and purchase plants from the greenhouse for its annual fundraising drive.

The plant sale is scheduled to begin March 21, the day after spring break, and it will continue each school day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the greenhouse is sold out.

Newton County students Devin Walker and Chris Burks led the Appeal on a tour of the greenhouse last week and showed many of the different varieties of plants available for the sale. That includes decorative plants and vegetable plants that people can take and go straight to their garden with. Some of the vegetable plants include tomatoes, bell peppers and banana peppers and more.

Decorative plants include impatients, petunias, tulips and many other varieties. Some are to be planted in people’s yards and gardens while others might be seen hanging on their porches.

Walker said many of the students in horticulture and landscaping classes are helping get the plants ready in the two green houses at the Newton County Career and Technical Center campus.

“It gives everyone a sense of pride to see something that you’ve planted grow,” Walker said. “We are involved in every part of getting them ready for the sale. That includes planting, fertilizing, watering and even down to the keeping the greenhouses up and running.”

The proceeds of the sale go toward the FFA program to help fund the projects and the trips that the organization will take throughout the year.

“Everything we raise goes right back into FFA to help us,” Walker said. “It made our trip to nationals possible last year. We really appreciate everyone’s support.”

For more information, contact FFA sponsor Matthew Breland at the NCCTC at 601-635-4138 or email mbreland@newton.k12.ms.us.