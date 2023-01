UHS Senior Jonathan Shelton was recently selected as the DAR Good Citizen of the Year for Union High School, and after a subsequent scholarship and essay competition, he was then selected as the Bobashela Chapter of DAR’s Good Citizen and will now compete at the state level.

He is pictured here with Bobashela DAR representative, Sandra Amis. Shelton is the son of the Rev. Chris and Tracey Shelton.