Officers of East Central Community College’s Theta Xi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society were honored during the 2022 Awards Ceremony held on the campus in Decatur.

They and their respective hometowns include (front row, from left) Gianna Esposito of Union, President; Myla Sanders of Lake, Chapter Secretary; Taylor Gregory of Louisville, Fundraiser Chairperson; and Annabelle Miller of Lucedale, Vice President of Fellowship; and (back row, from left) Madison McLemore of Forest, Vice President of Honors in Action Project; Keshawn Davis of Morton, Vice President of Membership; Madison Gregg of Maben, Vice President of Outreach; and Alyssa Wooten of Carthage, Vice President of Scholarship. Not picture is Ian Kennedy of Morton, Vice President of College Project Research. PTK is the international honor society of two-year colleges.